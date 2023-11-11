CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — American Legion Post 13 in Clarksburg hosted a free dinner Saturday. to honor those who have served.

In order to extend its appreciation to those who have served, the American Legion Post 13 opened its doors to the public to eat with veterans for a small fee.

The menu featured a home-cooked meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, pasta salad and even cake for dessert. 12 News spoke with American Legion Post 13 Commander, Keith Mascia on making holiday dinners a tradition.

“They sacrifice so much. They leave the country; they go places where they don’t want to go. They fight wars they don’t want to fight. It’s just an honor to be able to take care of them. We’ll be doing a Christmas dinner, we’ll try to have every holiday for our veterans,” said Commander Mascia.

The legion also raffled off a riffle, selling its total goal of 200 tickets.