American Legion Post 13 meet to determine fate of Canteen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – American Legion Post 13 of Clarksburg met Thursday evening for their annual meeting in the Canteen, which closed its doors on Sunday.

Legion members gathered at The Canteen, reminiscing on memories that they have had inside.

A message posted on the Facebook page stated that Canteen at American Legion Post 13 means a lot to its members and have allowed people to meet through the organization, many of whom have become like family to one another.

“The canteen being closed does not mean that post 13 is closed,” said American Legion Post 13 Canteen Manager, Susie Jimenez. “But the canteen does help benefit the post so that it is able to give back to the community.”

American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in communities, advocating patriotism and honor to fellow service members.

Jimenez said that they need participation and funding to be able to reopen.

“We sponsor a American Legion Post 13 baseball team, its teenage kids, local kids that sign up. We also do the downtown trick-or-treat. We do a lot of stuff at the VA nursing home. We collect toys and toys for tots, a toy for tot run. We do the Hogs for Dogs Run. We do coat drives. I mean there is so many different things that we do.” said Jimenez.

The group has high hopes that the close of the canteen is only temporary, and are focusing their efforts on reopening soon.