CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — American Legion Post 13 in Clarksburg hosted a free Easter dinner for veterans and their spouses Sunday.

Post officials said it is nice to be able to get the veterans together and provide them with a warm meal and let them enjoy themselves. The meal consisted of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn and various desserts. Non-veterans could purchase a meal for the low cost of $5.

“It’s so nice for us to be able to do this, the American Legion, for giving back to the veterans finally. They sacrificed so much by protecting our country. It is so nice to give back to our brothers and sisters, and it is just overwhelming,” Keith Mascia, Commander of American Legion Post 13, said.

Legion members said that the meal in their dining hall gives veterans the chance to talk to other veterans, sharing their experiences of what they’ve been through.