BRIDGEPORT. W.Va. (WBOY) — American Legion Post 68 hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Bridgeport Veteran’s Memorial to honor the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“I’m excited, it’s great weather, a great opportunity to spend time with people in the community, spend time with our comrades we served with, and it feels great that we can take the opportunity to honor those who served and died for our country,” said Kenneth McCrory, 1st Commander of American Legion Post 68.

The ceremony began with an invocation followed by the Posting of the Colors and the playing of the National Anthem. Local resident of Bridgeport, Captain Greg Noone was the guest speaker at the event.

Captain Greg Noone, of the United States Navy, said “Google names of the fallen and just click on any link and learn the name, learn the story of one person and then share that name and share that story with a friend, a neighbor, a co-worker and not forget who did really remarkable things for our nation as we sat home and lived in the security and freedom of our democracy.”

The ceremony was open to the public and the American Legion Post 68 said that the more people who came out to celebrate our freedom and the sacrifices that the servicemen and servicewomen have paid to ensure it.

After the wreath was laid to honor those who have fallen in the line of service, there was the recovering of Colors and the ceremony ended with a benediction and closing remarks.