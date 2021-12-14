American Red Cross hosting Giving the Gift of Life blood drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Red Cross will be holding its Give the Gift of Life blood drive on Dec. 22 in Clarksburg.

The drive will be held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The goal for the drive is to have 100 units of blood donated.

The Red Cross held a similar blood drive last year with the same name, with the hope of helping people remember what the holiday season is all about.

“Every blood donation is a gift essentially. But, during this holiday season, looking at that donation in such a fashion is particularly appropriate as why try to have more of that given spirit,” said Jason Keeling, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Alleghany Highlands division.

If you would like to give blood, the Red Cross recommends signing up in advance to cut down on the amount of time you’ll be waiting.

You can either call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767), to visit the website here.