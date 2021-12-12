America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Murphy, visits Meadowbrook Mall

Landau Murphy and Holly Forbes take a picture with the first person in line. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was at the Meadowbrook Mall on Dec. 12 taking pictures with fans and promoting his upcoming show as a part of his eleventh annual Home for Christmas tour.

After winning the sixth season of America’s Got Talent in 2011, Murphy wrote an Amazon #1 best selling book titled “Landau, From Washing Cars to Hollywood Star“.

When asked how long he had been performing, Murphy said since he was three years old and has been pursuing a professional music career for 12 years.

“I’m actually living my dreams everyday, traveling all around the world, earning a living doing what I want to do. It’s never a question in my mind, do I want to do it, it’s what I love to do, every time I wake up, I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m ready to hit the stage and see all my fans.” Murphy said.

Since last year’s Christmas at Home tour was virtual, Murphy’s manager said it gave people from all over the world the opportunity to watch the Christmas show.

According to his manager, Murphy’s favorite part of his Christmas at Home tour is the unannounced drop-in mini-concerts at assisted living facilities around West Virginia.

Each Christmas at Home tour has a celebrity guest vocalist with this year’s guest being Holly Forbes, a top ten finalist on The Voice. Forbes was on Ariana Grande’s team.

“I was on the show, and then coming off and going straight into this is really cool for me. To be able to stay moving, you know, I’ve been a big fan of Landau for many years, so I’m just super excited to be able to join him and be apart of this,” said Holly Forbes, Top 10 Finalist, The Voice 2021.

For the Clarksburg show at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Murphy partnered with the Harrison County United Way to get donations of gloves, coats and hats. Those who donate get a copy of Murphy’s “Christmas Made for Two” album.

“I’m just excited to bring a show back to Clarksburg, and get back on the stage,” said Murphy.

During his career, Murphy has helped raised over 2 million dollars for West Virginia charities.

To date, Murphy has released four albums. His most recent one is “Live in Las Vegas” which was recorded in Caesars Palace.

Murphy will be performing in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Dec. 18.