CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Salvation Army is hosting “Angel Tree Kids” in eight different counties this year.

Angel tree applications have been taken up since the beginning of October and need to be finalized by Oct. 30. As of Oct. 25, 1,200 kids have already applied to be an “angel tree kid.”

Counties that are included in the project this year are:

Harrison

Barbour

Randolph

Doddridge

Braxton

Upshur

Gilmer

Lewis

If you have applied for your child to be an angel tree kid, you will receive an email back either saying that you are good to go, or that information was missing. Be sure to check that all of your information has been finalized before the Oct. 30 deadline.

When applying, you will need proof of identification, income and expenses, ages of children, and that the children are your children.

Once applications are finalized, the Salvation Army will begin making “angel tags” to hang on the Christmas trees inside the Meadowbrook Mall and the Clarksburg Walmart. Each tag will include the child’s name, age, gender, clothing sizes and three wishes they would like for Christmas.

If wanting to help buy gifts for these angel tree kids, you can register for an “angel tag” at the mall and Walmart. Buyers are not obligated to buy everything that is on the list, but anything they can get for their angel tree kid will help tremendously in making their Christmas a little better.

“Christmas season is one that we all take for granted sometimes. But there are some children that don’t have Christmas,” said Eric Roberts, core officer at the Salvation Army. “They won’t have something under their tree to unwrap on Christmas day, and we don’t want that to happen, so we want to offer that to everybody.”

Gift donations can be dropped off at the Meadowbrook Mall or the Clarksburg Salvation Army. Hours for the Salvation Army are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the Salvation Army at 304-622-2360.

You can also adopt an angel online; angels will appear as they are added to the website.