BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Angel children can now be adopted for the upcoming Christmas season through the Clarksburg Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has a booth set up in the Meadowbrook Mall in front of the Icing store. If you want to adopt an angel this year, you can choose an angel tag from the tree they have set up and register it through the table. Gift suggestions and clothing sizes will be on the angel tags. Gifts can be returned to the same table before Dec. 9.

This year, the Salvation Army is serving eight different counties including:

Barbour

Harrison

Randolph

Doddridge

Braxton

Upshur

Gilmer

Lewis

As of Nov. 18, there were 1,778 angels needing to be adopted, and 870 families being served. There are a few other places that you can adopt angels at. They are:

Walmart – Clarksburg, Weston and Elkins

Clarksburg Salvation Army

Meadowbrook Mall

Salvation Army Website

WBOY Online

When talking about her own experience with the angel trees, Tonya Roberts, major and core officer, said, “this makes a difference in a child’s life. I know as a young person growing up, I was a recipient from the angel tree and how much it blessed my family. We have so much need in our community, it is a blessing to bless others. You know, we’re very fortunate, we don’t realize how we are, in our country, for all we have. And so, what a blessing it is to give and help someone else.”

After all angel tree gifts are brought back by Dec. 9, the Salvation Army will organize everything for when parents come to get the gifts for their families. If people cannot bring gifts to where they are adopted from, they can bring them to the Meadowbrook Mall table or the Clarksburg Salvation Army.

You can find the Salvation Army’s table at Meadowbrook Mall, Mondays through Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., until Dec. 9.

The Clarksburg Salvation Army would like to thank everyone in advance that chooses to help give children a nice Christmas this year.