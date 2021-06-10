Anmoore awarded grant for water study

ANMOORE, W.Va. – The Town of Anmoore has been approved for a grant to help it start the process of getting a new water system.

The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved $7,750 to the town for a leak survey and pressure study, which was done at the end of May.

The town tried to start the process of getting a new water system six years ago, but plans fell through.

A street in the town of Anmoore

Officials for the town said it is something that has been needed for a long time.

“Our system is 1950s. It’s going to have to be updated in some shape or form. It is going to have to be updated, either spot projects or complete system overhaul,” said Anna Harvey, town recorder for Anmoore.

The next step for the town is to receive the results of the study to decide what kind of project is needed.