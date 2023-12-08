ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although snow has yet to stick to the ground in north central West Virginia, many of the communities across the region are still sharing their Christmas spirit in a way that even the Grinch would approve.

Christmas lights undoubtedly bring out the child-like wonder in all of us, but for some people, the tradition holds a lot more meaning than just Christmas décor.

A few houses in the community of Anmoore have taken on decking the halls quite literally, even setting up their light displays well before some people would like to think of Christmas.

Image of the Palmer residence in Anmoore.

“We probably did it a week before Thanksgiving,” said Anmoore resident Curtis Palmer in an interview with 12 News. “If you want to be out in the cold and the snow and the rain, then you can do it when you want to, but we do it when it’s warm.”

The Palmer household has gone all out with their Christmas lights display for well over five decades now. Both Curtis and his wife Debbie found the love of decorating from Debbie’s father, who took the task of hanging lights just as seriously as Curtis does.

But the Palmer family’s Christmas lights have inspired others in the community to follow in their footsteps.

“We’ve had contests in town, and we’ve won the contest for the best decorated house in Anmoore several times,” said Palmer.

12 News interviewed one of the Palmer’s next-door neighbors, Melinda Riley, on how the Palmer’s Christmas light display influenced their own.

“It was a battle. Yep, a friendly feud and so my husband does his thing, Curtis does his thing, and they just taunt each other the whole time,” said Riley.

The Riley residence in Anmoore. (WBOY image)

This year, the Riley household went with the theme of the Grinch movie for their Christmas light display.

Though neither the Rileys nor the Palmers could provide an estimate for how many lights they used this year, Melinda says she ordered 12 boxes of green Christmas lights alone. Both households intend to keep the family-friendly feuds a Christmas tradition.

12 News would love to feature your community’s crazy Christmas lights. Photos and information can be sent to skirk@wboy.com.