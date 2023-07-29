ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The town of Anmoore held a dedication ceremony for Captain Donald I. Kemmerer on Saturday, July 29, thanks to the help of a local eagle scout.

Captain Don Kemmerer passed away on May 13, 1985, from electrocution while operating on duty. After hearing about his story, Caleb Radcliff, an Eagle Scout from Troop 547, decided to dedicate his final project with the troop to Captain Kemmerer.

Image of Captain Kemmerer from the ceremony.

“It means a lot to me, I think he should’ve had a dedication and memorial like a long time ago, but it is a big honor for me to do an eagle scout project in memorial of somebody who has lost their life,” Radcliff said.

Captain Don Kemmerer was described to be a comical, family-man who cared for his line of work as well as his community, once gaining a council seat from an abundance of write-in votes. Captain Kemmerer was even an Eagle Scout himself.

12 News also spoke with Anmoore resident Curtis Palmer, who was the standing fire chief at the time of Captain Kemmerer’s passing, as well as a friend.

“It has been long overdue. There’s not a day that goes by that the past member especially doesn’t think about Don and his family, and I was just tickled to death when they decided to do this dedication today,” Palmer said.

Radcliff raising the flag in honor of Captain Kemmerer. (WBOY photo) Plaque made in honor of Captain Kemmerer. (WBOY photo) The memorial made for Captain Kemmerer. (WBOY photo)

Caleb Radcliff and his troop were able to dedicate a flag in Captain Kemmerer’s honor as well as create a flower bed and memorial located right in front of the fire department. This was Caleb’s final project with the troop, although he intends to continue his community services throughout his lifetime.