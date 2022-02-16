ANMOORE, W.Va. – The Town of Anmoore had an eventful and long weekend after a main water line break caused the town to be without water for several days.

The town saw an eight-inch main water line break near Route 58 and I-79 on Saturday night, leaving residents without running water for two days.

According to town officials, the line caused the town’s tanks to be empty 15 minutes after the break was reported–leaving no water for the pipes.

Crews working on the water line on I-79 on Sunday amid Anmoore water emergency. (WBOY image)

Bottled and potable water was available to residents over the last few days, thanks to efforts from town officials.

Town officials said the reason the break took so long to fix is that Anmoore is currently going through a water study to remap its lines after a flood wiped out its maps, as well as the location of the break.

“It took almost two days just to get to the line because it’s down over the embankment. they had to take down the state road fence, they had to make a road into where they could dig into the bank to even get to the line,” said Anna Harvey, the town recorder.

Residents in Anmoore are still under a boil water advisory as of Feb. 16, as well as a water conservation order until Feb. 17 so that the town’s water tanks can refill.