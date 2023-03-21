BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Lions Club hosted its annual “Bill Miles Easter Egg Hunt” for Harrison County elementary students with visual impairments on the morning of March 21 at the Citynet Center.

10-11 students were split into two groups, in which they took turns doing a craft activity down in the party room and hunting for the beeping eggs. Once approaching an egg station, students could reach inside a bag and pull out an egg filled with candy and other goodies. Chick-Fil-A lunch and goody bags were also provided by the Bridgeport Women’s Club for the students before the event ended at 12:30 p.m.

Bill Miles, a past member of the club, wanted to find a way to give back to the community, and one of the goals at the Lions Club is to promote awareness to blindness. Miles found a way to create a beeping egg so that visually impaired students could rely more on their hearing to find each station.

President of the Lions Club, John Vash, spoke of the importance of being able to offer this even to the students. He said, “well you know, it’s a special opportunity. What child didn’t have the opportunity to have a fun chance to go out and hunt for Easter eggs? And just gives them a chance for these kids, that don’t normally have those opportunities, gives them a chance to be able to have fun doing that.”

The Bridgeport Lions Club is thankful to be able to host these kinds of events, as well as to give back to the community. For future events, you can find more information on its Facebook page.