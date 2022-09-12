CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Sept. 24, The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, will host its 3rd Annual Pepperoni Roll 5K.

While the race will begin at 9 a.m, both starting and ending at 444 W. Pike Street near The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, the event itself will run from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors and registration will be located in the Clarksburg Baptist Church parking lot across the street while surrounding streets close at 8:30 a.m.

All proceeds will go to support The Clarksburg Children’s House Montessori School’s fundraising efforts with the added benefit of showing off Clarksburg’s unprecedented number of pepperoni roll bakeries.

Promotional art for the 3rd Annual Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K

“This race has become an event our school families and community really look forward to. After only one inaugural year, like everyone else, COVID threw us a curveball. We’re so glad to be back to an in-person event this year, while still offering the virtual race for those not able to join us in Clarksburg,” said TCCH Fundraising Chair Kaitlin Walker.

Food vendors will include D’Annuzio’s Bakery, Appalachian Ice, The Prodigal Son Food Trailer, Rollin With Mama D, Mommy & Me Bakery and more. Pepperoni rolls promise to be the big, featured food item to enjoy.

WV artist Liz Pavlovic, who designed the race’s running pepperoni roll, will be in attendance with her artwork alongside other local artisan products for purchase from Market on Main. Race category winners will receive a certificate, a pin from Pavlovic and a bag of mini pepperoni rolls from Tomaro’s Bakery.

Administrative Director Dawn Woodburn said, “We hope people come spend their morning with us cheering on runners, enjoying good food and the atmosphere in Clarksburg, all while supporting our school.”

Those interested in racing can pre-register online at RunSignUp.com or on the morning of the race for $32. A free race T-shirt and medal will be given on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Children 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, can run or walk for free, but only registered children will be eligible to win their age group.

For more information on the event, including the race route, you can visit the Facebook page for the Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K or go to RunSignUp.com. To learn more about the school or how to donate, visit www.clarksburgmontessori.com or email newtcchfriend@gmail.com