Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil show held in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show was held over the weekend in Clarksburg.

Vendors gathered at the Harrison County Recreation Center to shop for gem stone jewelry and collectibles.

The show offered hundreds of different gems, minerals, and fossils with plenty of facts and information about their properties and where they came from.

“Just finding things that are so old, millions of years old, and to be able to hold them in your hand and put them in your collection, some of the rocks such as geodes, if we break those open, you’re the first ones to ever see what’s inside of that. It’s exciting, it’s like opening a new present,” said Robbin Maxwell, owner of Mystic Gifts.

Each year, the show is held on the weekend before Thanksgiving to give those interested in stones a head start before Christmas shopping begins.