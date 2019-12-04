Annual Gifts of Light ceremony to be held in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The annual Gifts of Light ceremony will kick off Thursday evening in Harrison County.

WVU Medicine Hospice will host the event at the Hospice Memorial Garden next to the VA hospital in Clarksburg.

The event will feature music, a candle lighting ceremony an a reading of the names of those being remembered. The program will allow those who have lost a loved one to memorialize them.

“I think it’s a great way to find support. These people know exactly what they’re going through, other family members. So it’s good to be around people that understand,” said WVU Medicine Hospice Supervisor Stacey Tennant.

A giant memorial tree will also be lit at the end of the ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m.