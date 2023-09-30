CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Children’s House (TCCH), a Montessori School located in Glen Elk, hosted its 4th Annual Pepperoni Roll 5k in Clarksburg on Saturday.

The school began hosting this family-friendly 5k race through downtown Clarksburg in 2019 as a way to raise funds for the school and highlight Clarksburg’s unique status as the home to the most pepperoni roll bakeries in the state.

Kaitlin Walker, TCCH Fundraising Committee Chair, said, “It’s really growing, and I think it’s a great family-friendly event that a lot of serious runners, a lot of grandparents, a lot of new moms, a lot of families come out and just have a good morning. Um, it’s very, a very family-friendly race, a lot of stroller friendly racers and walkers. Um, and I think it has just become a great kind of unifier in the city and Glen Elk, and just something fun to do on a Saturday morning in the fall.”

This year’s race had a greater amount of local pepperoni roll bakery involvement, including D’Annuzio’s and Rogers & Mazza rolls, whose rolls were available for purchase at the race. Every registered runner received a pepperoni roll in their swag bag from Almost Heaven Desserts and Coffee, and race winners received a bag of mini pepperoni rolls donated by Tomaro’s Bakery.

All proceed made from the event will support fundraising efforts at the Clarksburg Children’s House Montessori School.