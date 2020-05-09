Annual summer kickoff and food festival in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The annual Summer Kickoff and Food Festival held in Bridgeport is cancelled.

Associated Business of Bridgeport (ABB) announced this passed week they will not be holding this event to keep the community safe rather than take the risk. 2020 would have been the third annual celebration of the event which brought in live music, seasonal activities, and food trucks.

The idea of this event was designed to bring the whole community together in a similar way the Light Up Night Bridgeport held every winter.

The first two years of the event brought in thousands, and the ABB was looking forward to holding it again in 2020.

The ABB said they are appreciative of the support from the community and will look forward to next year being bigger and better.