BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Another store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport confirmed that it will be closing its doors for good, a store representative confirmed to 12 News on Thursday.

Entertainment store FYE will follow several other stores that are leaving the mall to make way for a massive mall project. JOANN Fabric announced that it was closing in October, and stores including Marshalls are moving to make way for “the largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall.” The mall plans to announce the new retailer in January 2023.

FYE or the mall have not confirmed if the FYE closing is directly related to the mall project.

The store did not give an estimated closing date, but a representative confirmed to 12 News that the store is currently running closing sales, including 50% off apparel and up to 70% off other merchandise.