CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Salvation Army got a bit of local support on Tuesday as Antero presented them with a check for $50,000.

The entirety of the donation will go towards a new box truck for Clarksburg’s Salvation Army, which will be put to great use considering the Salvation Army’s recent extension of services. Antero Resources, a regional energy company, made the donation through its Antero Foundation.

“We use that truck to take angel tree gifts, to take food to different areas. We get food from the food bank to our pantries. We have three different pantries in different areas, we have a pantry here in Clarksburg, a pantry over in Buckhannon and a pantry in Elkins now,” said Major Eric Roberts, core officer of the Clarksburg Salvation Army.

The Clarksburg Salvation Army now serves eight counties: Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer, Braxton, Barbour, Randolph, Upshur and Lewis.

12 News also spoke with the regional senior vice president of Antero Resources, Kevin Ellis, on why Antero chose to donate.

“This area, in particular, we really find the focus on basic needs is important in our community, we know that there’s a great need and the Salvation Army’s mission is perfectly aligned with those kinds of core values of our company and our employees,” said Ellis.

The Clarksburg Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers for the upcoming holiday season. You can reach out to the Clarksburg Salvation Army for volunteer opportunities at 304-622-2360.