BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Antero Foundation donated $90,000 to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (UWHDC) Friday.

“When you see all the work that United Way is doing for our community, it really becomes an honor to be able to support them like this,” said Kevin Ellis, Antero Regional Senior Vice President and Antero Foundation Board of Directors. “They serve our neighbors in Harrison and Doddridge counties and it feels good to support their mission knowing it’s the right thing to do.”

According to a release from the Antero Foundation, $50,000 will be used for United Way’s Resilience Collaborative program, providing “stable housing options and necessary support groups for the homeless,” while $40,000 will be used for UWHDC’s 2023 Fundraising Campaign, supporting “21 nonprofits across Harrison and Doddridge counties.”

“We can’t thank the Antero Foundation enough for this support. Creating a community where people feel supported and connected is at the very heart of what United Way aims to do and this donation helps bring us one step closer to that,” said Wayne Worth, the United Way’s 2023 Campaign Chair.

Those who wish to donate to United Way can visit their website.