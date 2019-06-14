Antero hosts annual dodgeball tournament in Clarksburg

The Antero Resources 4th Annual Dodgeball Tournament was held at Hite Field in Clarksburg on Friday.

A total of 126 teams entered the tournament to compete for the first place trophy. Some participants had difficulty dodging the balls, just like our 12 News camera man.

The money raised at the tournament will be divided up between the Genesis Youth Center, the Patrons of the Park Foundation and Project Firewood.

Organizers said the dodgeball tournament is a great opportunity for the oil and gas industry to give back to the community at a fun, exciting and competitive event.

“Well it’s just a great thing to do. We know there is a lot of underprivileged youth and families in the area and a lot of people don’t realize not only do the local companies give back but a lot of these companies that are here at this event and work for Antero from Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, they’re here at this event and they’re giving back as well,” said Antero Resources Construction Manager Shawn Bennett.

Bennett said the event grows bigger every year and has already raised $240,000 in the previous three years combined. Antero expects to raise $150,000 this year.