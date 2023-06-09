CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eighty teams competed in the fifth annual Antero Oil and Gas Dodgeball Tournament at Hite Field in Clarksburg on Friday, the most that the company said it’s ever had for the event.

Antero said that it hopes to raise between $150,000 and $200,000, which will be distributed to several charities in the area. In the past four years, Antero Senior Regional Vice President Kevin Ellis said that it has raised nearly $500,000.

“What we do is driven by the desire and passions of our employees and their families, our contractors and their families,” Ellis said. “We have a spirit of giving, so we want to be a good corporate citizen, but we also live here. We see the need in our own neighborhoods, so it’s something we have to do. We have to step up and provide support for these great groups that are helping serve the needs of our fellow citizens.”

Patrons of the Park, the Regional Special Olympics and the Make a Wish Foundation are among the beneficiaries of the tournament.