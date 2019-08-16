Antero Resources annual dodgeball tournament raised more than $160,000 local charities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Genesis Youth Crisis Center, Patrons of the Park and Project Firewood all received checks Friday for $55,000, all thanks to Antero Resources.

At the Fourth Annual Antero Resources Oil & Gas Dodgeball Tournament held in Clarksburg last month, $166,157 was raised for local charitable organizations that help children and families.

The summer event featured 120 local company teams battling it out for the title of Dodgeball Champion. Antero said that its employees work and live in the local communities, so it’s easy to hold events that give back.

“We’re in these people’s backyards and it’s so nice to give back and let them know that we appreciate who they are,” said Michelle Woerner of Antero Resources. “You know it makes us feel good, upper management supports it so it’s a good cause.”

The annual tournament, which took place at Hite Field, has raised nearly $400,000 since 2016.