BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Antero Resources donated $15,000 to the Women’s Energy Network Foundation on Wednesday.

The Women’s Energy Network is a global organization that helps foster the development and advancement of women in the energy industry.

The West Virginia Chapter received $7,500 to help launch a scholarship fund for women pursuing professional careers in the energy sector.

Antero Resources Donates $7,500 to W.V. Women’s Energy Network. (WBOY Image)

Antero Resources makes a donation to Women’s Energy Network. (WBOY Image)

Antero Resources makes a donation to Women’s Energy Network. (WBOY Image)

Antero Resources makes a donation to Women’s Energy Network. (WBOY Image)

“Our goal is to create a pipeline of women that want to continue to be in this industry and can thrive in this industry, and one of the first ways to do that is to encourage through collegiate scholarships,” said Natalie Jefferis, W.V. Women’s Energy Network Chapter President.

Antero Resources hopes this new scholarship will help women consider jobs in STEM and the energy fields.

Additionally, the Antero Resources headquarters in Denver, Colorado made a $7,500 donation to the Colorado WEN Chapter.

To find out more information about the West Virginia Women’s Energy Network Chapter click here.