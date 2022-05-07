BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Antero Resources held their fifth annual Hats, Hearts and Horses Kentucky Derby Gala on May 7 at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

The cost for a couples ticket was $150, and about 150 people were expected to attend. The proceeds from the gala used to benefit one local organization, but now the proceeds will go to the Antero Foundation. From there, the Antero Foundation will give the proceeds to many local organizations in need.

“It really is just the right thing to do for every company, our employees, our partners, our land owners, they all work, live, play, in this community in north central West Virginia, and that’s where we should be giving our money, and that should be the focus of every company, and were just proud to be able to give back to the community,” said Al Schopp, Regional Senior Vice President of Antero Resources.

Schopp said while COVID isn’t all the way in the rear view yet, it’s important to be able to socialize and celebrate with people. The gala has not been held in three years due to the pandemic.