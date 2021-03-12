Antero Resources makes $100,000 donation to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Capital Campaign

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In 2017, Antero Resources pledged $600,000 to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Project, and on Friday, the company presented a check of $100,000 to the theatre.

This now brings the current total donation up to $500,000. Officials with the theatre explained that the payment couldn’t have come at a better time.

Check Presentation – Courtesy of Robinson Grand

“As we begin to start ramping up, we’re purchasing supplies, we’re bringing staff back into the facility and it’s allowed us to be absolutely ready,” explained Robinson Grand representative Ryan Tolley. “Especially with increased safety measures and health precautions to operate the facility but to do it in the best and really safest way possible.”

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is a fully restored, renovated, and historically preserved theatre that dates back to 1913.

“This theatre is such a huge part of our community here. Antero Resources has been with us throughout the construction and re-opening phases but also remained steadfast in their support during this unprecedented pandemic, which has been crucial to ensuring the Robinson Grand can remain operational and ready to open its doors again. Their support has not only helped us to sustain, it has also helped to produce free virtual content on our stage that has been enjoyed by everyone throughout the past several months and continues through the end of March.”

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is currently planning to re-open for public events during the spring of 2021, with a ramp-up that coincides with state/local restrictions, as the pandemic impact begins to decrease.

Major plans are beginning to take place with numerous rescheduled events from 2020, while also including plans to release new and exciting events for the fall and winter of 2021, along with 2022.

For the most up-to-date information, click here.