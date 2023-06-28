BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Antero Resources presented a check of $128,500 to six local charities on Wednesday morning.

The check presented by Antero to the charities.

The money was raised during Antero’s 5th annual dodgeball tournament which featured 80 teams and over 400 participants. The tournament also had a “buy back in” auction where teams were able to bid on another game if they were eliminated prior, which raised nearly $11,000 alone.

The six charities that Antero Resources chose were all youth-related organizations including: Patrons of the Park, Oilfield Helping Hands Appalachia Chapter, Special Olympics of West Virginia, Wetzel County Foundation, Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter.

12 News spoke with Antero Resources’ construction manager, Shawn Bennett, on why the company chose the charities they did.

“We’re good neighbors and we want to be good neighbors. We live here, we work here. All the companies that do work for us, they are live here and they work here. You know, even if they don’t live here, they stay here so, you know, they patronize different businesses and stuff like that so. They know the importance of it, and they want to give back, especially to the youth, I think everyone does,” said Bennett.

Antero Resources plans to host another charitable dodgeball tournament next year as well.