Antero Resources presents check to United Way of Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Antero Resources is helping the Harrison County United Way reach its 2020 Fundraising Campaign goal.

On Thursday morning, the oil and gas company presented the United Way with a check for $20,000 in Bridgeport.

The United Way is currently at 90% of its $800,000 goal. The deadline to reach the goal is February 29.

“That’s what makes Harrison County such a great community, because everyone is uniting to help us reach that goal and when Antero Resources makes such a sizable donation,” said Tina Yoke of United Way Harrison County. “I just can’t thank them enough for that.”

“We become very passionate about giving back to the United Way,” said executive assistant government relations Stephanie Iaquinta. “They’re able to vet these organizations and determine the greatest need in Harrison County, and that way, we are able to ensure that those needs are being met. We live here, we work here and we want our community to thrive.”

The United Way supports 19 organizations and has already been accepting grant applications for its 2021 campaign.