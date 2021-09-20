Anxiety support group for women starting in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new anxiety support group for women is starting up in Harrison County on Monday.

The group will be led by Tiffany Parsons, the pastor’s wife at Jones Run Church in Lumberport.

Jones Run Church in Lumberport

Parsons said the idea for the group started with her own struggles with anxiety and meeting other women who experienced similar situations.

She said she’s hoping to help others overcome their anxiety.

“I see that there’s a need, and I know the answer because everything is answered through scripture. All the answers of life are there. So, why would I have the answer to something and not provide it for everyone? So, I’m just trying to be obedient and try to help others and point them to Christ,” said Parsons.

The group will meet every third Monday of every month at the Panera Bread in Clarksburg from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can join the upcoming event on Facebook, here.