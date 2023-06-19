CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Applebee’s in Clarksburg is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday to help pay for the funeral expenses of David Mazza, who was shot and killed last Tuesday in the North View area.

An employee of Applebee’s reached out to 12 News and said that Mazza was a great employee and will be greatly missed.

The employee said the fundraiser will be on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Guests who wish to participate must ask for David Mazza’s menu when they come to eat.

That menu includes three cheese chicken penne, fiesta lime chicken, the classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter and a grilled chicken Ceasar salad.

The proceeds will go to Mazza’s funeral expenses, the employee said.

Ulices Pineda, 43, of Illinois was arrested in connection to Mazza’s death on Friday, June 16, but as of the announcement of his arrest, the Clarksburg Police said that its detectives were still following up on leads.

Anyone with information related to Mazza’s death has been told by Clarksburg Police to reach out to Detective Criss at TCriss@CityofClarksburgWV.com, Detective Sgt. Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com or leave a message at the detective tip line at 304-624-1625.