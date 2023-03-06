BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you are looking to sell clothes or toys your child no longer uses, or you want to buy new toys and clothes for your child at a discount, then this event coming to Bridgeport is perfect for you.

Little Lambs Closet is holding the “area’s largest consignment sale” with nearly 200 consigners at Heritage Christian School on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 in the school’s gymnasium according to a release. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment event (Courtesy Little Lambs Closet)

Consigners will be selling gently used kid’s clothing, toys and gear which LLC says are generally discounted 70% to 80% compared to their original retail value.

“Unlike yard sales, you won’t be sorting through boxes or piles of clothing. Our clothing is all hung on clothing racks, separated by gender and size, with matching tags in the same location on each piece, much like you’d find in a retail store,” said a release on Monday.

Volunteers for the event will also get to shop early at an exclusive sale on Thursday, so if you want to be extra sure you can find something your kid will like, you can register to volunteer at the Little Lambs Closet website.

The event accepts cash, check, Visa, MasterCard and Discover, but it is recommended that you bring your own bags to bring your purchases home.