CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Central West Virginia Wireless Association (CWVWA) took part in the ARRL Field Day Event on June 25 and June 26.

The event is held on the fourth weekend of June every year. It features amateur radio operators to try and contact the most people over air in a 24-hour window.

While they are stationed this year at Ruth Field in Clarksburg, the CWVWA has contacted people from England and Puerto Rico, but they mostly get a hold of people all across North America.

Amateur radio operator at Ruth Field competing in the ARRL Field Day (WBOY – Image)

Normally, the group places highly in the state and sometimes the country, and they are looking to do the same this year.

“Our goal once again is to try to do the best we can and a lot of people say that amateur radio isn’t a competition. We take it serious as you can imagine,” CWVWA president, Ed Messenger, said. “We always like to see where we place in the state and where we place in North America for that matter.”

Results from the contest will come in December.