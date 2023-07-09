CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Kelly Miller Community Center and the Tamarack Foundation hosted its second out of five “Art in the Park” event on Saturday in North View.

12 News spoke with Sherri James, community coordinator for the West Virginia Community Development Hub, on how the idea of the event came to be.

(WBOY Photo)

“When we sat down and discussed what we wanted to do or what type of project we wanted to do, we decided that we wanted to get kids off the couch, off their electronic devices but also, introduce them to art. So, the Art in the Park happened based on our criteria,” James said.

Activities from the event included crafts, face painting, dancing and raffles for the children who attend. The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library also came out with its mobile library, providing children with books and more craft supplies.

(WBOY Photo) (WBOY Photo)

The goal behind Art in the Park is to introduce the youth to creative forms of expression while having fun with one another as well as supporting local artists and businesses as Cosmo’s Kitchen supplied the food for the event at North View.

Art in the Park has three more upcoming events on July 29 at Jackson Park, August 12 at Stealy Park and August 26 at Broadway Park. Every event occurs from noon to 2 p.m. More information on Art in the Park can be found on the Kelly Miller Community Center’s Facebook page.