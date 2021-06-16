‘Artist After Hours’ series to kick off Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new artist series is heading to Harrison County starting on Thursday.

The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is starting an “Artist After Hours” series at Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg.

Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg

Visual artwork will feature local artist Carolyn Light. Singer and songwriter Rus Ruppert will give a live performance.

Organizers for the event said they are excited for the inaugural event.

“We’re really excited to put on the Artist After Hours series for the community. And, because we have such an incredible, just, talent of artists of all varieties in the community, but often it’s kind of hard to get connected to them, or maybe discover new artists in the community,” said Andy Walker, president of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County.

The event will run 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m.