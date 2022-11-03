CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – “The Gallery” on Main Street in Clarksburg is preparing for this month’s First Friday event on Nov. 4. It will showcase three artists’ work, including watercolor, print and paper making, and 3-Dimensional pieces.

The gallery will be opening at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and will be closing at 8:00 p.m., so if people are interested in looking, discussing, and potentially even taking home a piece of artwork, they should join between these times.

There are three women artists who set up their pieces of work up on November 3. They are:

Elizabeth Hestick – She was born and raised in Wheeling and now lives in Monongalia County. Hestick makes art, printmaking specifically, which is a natural continuation of her creative journey after retiring from a career in Landscape Architecture. Messages behind her recent work include finding simple elegance in the motion of the human body.

– She was born and raised in Wheeling and now lives in Monongalia County. Hestick makes art, printmaking specifically, which is a natural continuation of her creative journey after retiring from a career in Landscape Architecture. Messages behind her recent work include finding simple elegance in the motion of the human body. Jill Reinhold Jarom – A Master of Fine Arts from Columbia College, who currently lives in Clarksburg. Her work consists of both two and three-dimensional pieces that are combined with the disciplines of papermaking, printmaking, and book arts. All of her work has a common element of nature because she feels that it captures her soul.

– A Master of Fine Arts from Columbia College, who currently lives in Clarksburg. Her work consists of both two and three-dimensional pieces that are combined with the disciplines of papermaking, printmaking, and book arts. All of her work has a common element of nature because she feels that it captures her soul. Carolyn Martin Light – Resident of Clarksburg and member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society, Light has been a watercolor artist for and art educator for 40 years. Since 1975, her artworks have become part of collections nationally and internationally. Her work has a consistent luminous quality for only using transparent watercolor washes.

Debi Eastep, a photographer who helps with the Gallery’s first Fridays, mentioned that those who come in to look at the artwork will be able to talk to the artists and ask any questions they have. Artwork will also be up for sale for those who may be interested in buying.

“So many artists, and they work in their studios at home and they create beautiful pieces, said Eastep. “And there’s wonderful stories behind every piece, and the other thing is, a lot of young folks, come to these showings and we want to encourage them and and their art, that they can have a long future and be from West Virginia.”

Upcoming is Winterfest, which will be taking place on the first Friday of December, where there will be a parade, vendors, music and more. You can find more information here.