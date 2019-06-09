Aspen Dental offers free services to veterans

CLARKSBURG W.Va – Saturday, Aspen Dental opened nearly 500 of its offices to provide free care to veterans.

This is the sixth annual day of service.

Since launching the healthy mouth movement in 2014, dentists and their teams from Aspen Dental offices across the country have donated more than 15 million dollars in dentistry to more than 22 thousand veterans and people in need.

Aspen Dental on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is one of the many locations that took part on Saturday.

“It’s just the least we can do to give back to just a little bit of what they have given to serve our country,” said Vanessa Partain, Aspen Dental

Last year’s day of service campaign, more than 4300 veterans across the country received free dental care at 426 participating locations.

