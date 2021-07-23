ATF’s NIBIN Mobile Unit comes to Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) brought their National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) Mobile Unit to the Bridgeport Police Department on Friday.

The unit, also called NIBIN, helps identify bullet casing used in violent gun crimes by analyzing the unique prints left by the firearm. The unit showed a demo of how the process works by firing bullets and then showing the analysis in real-time.

The bullet catcher inside of the NIBIN Mobile Unit

Officials with the unit said it’s important to show the public what they do to help keep communities safe.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to share this information to the public and to let the community know what we are doing to try and take crime guns off the street, and to try to out the most violent offenders in communities, big cities and smaller communities like Bridgeport, to take them off the street and to make it a safer place to live,” said Matt Bassett, Special Agent for ATF Clarksburg.

The unit has been visiting various police departments every week to help showcase what they do.