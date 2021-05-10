Attendance restrictions lifted for upcoming graduation ceremonies in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools are holding graduation for its six high schools in a few weeks, but some were concerned about the amount of family members who could attend.

The school district announced on Monday, that as long as a ceremony is held outside, students can have an unlimited amounts of guests attend the ceremony.

Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.

Guests are asked to sit together as a family, and to wear a mask if they are less than six feet from another family.

If the ceremony has to be moved inside, the venue will be limited to two guests per student at Bridgeport High School, and four guests per student at every other high school.

“Right now, we’re hoping we can do outdoor graduation so everyone can be involved and celebrate their seniors graduating,” said Dora Stutler, Superintendent of Harrison County Schools.

Stutler said that the only reason a ceremony would be moved inside would be for lightning or thunder, but rain will likely keep the ceremonies outdoors.