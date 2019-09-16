Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking to shutdown of Bridgeport concrete contractor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down a Harrison County concrete contractor for alleged violations of the state’s consumer protection law.

A release from the Attorney General’s Office stated that the lawsuit alleges Concrete Technology Incorporated of North Central West Virginia, LLC (CTI NCWV) and its owners, Scott and Belynda Kirby, performed incomplete or substandard home contracting work in return for the money consumers paid.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Home improvement projects are a big investment, so it’s important consumers get the services they paid for,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “When companies don’t perform work up to standards and in a satisfactory manner, our Consumer Protection Division will step in and defend consumers.”

Residents of Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport and Core filed consumer complaints against CTI of NCWV with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, according to the release. The business provides concrete restoration and resurfacing, decorative concrete, hard surface protection and sealing.

The lawsuit alleges that CTI of NCWV entered into at least eight concrete resurfacing contracts in which the consumers either paid in full or provided a down payment only to receive incomplete or substandard work that was inconsistent with terms of the contracts, according to the release.

Additionally, the release stated that CT of NCWV also allegedly told consumers that it uses products from a similarly named supplier in Florida. However, the lawsuit claims that no products from the Florida supplier were used in any projects Attorney General Morrisey received consumer complaints about, according to the release.

The release stated that Attorney General Morrisey is accusing CTI of NCWV of using unfair or deceptive acts or practices, failing to provide consumers with proper notice of their three-day right to cancel, failing to begin or complete work by the date promised and failing to substantially perform the home improvement work.

The lawsuit, which was filed recently in Harrison County Circuit Court, seeks consumer restitution, a court order to permanently shut down CTI of NCWV and to prevent its owners from engaging in other home contracting services and a $5,000 penalty for each violation of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Read the civil complaint here.