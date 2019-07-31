Attorney General Morrisey urges pipeline shutdown reconsideration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the shutdown of a job-producing pipeline.

Morrisey is leading a 16-state alliance urging the supreme court to review, and ultimately overturn a ruling that halted construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

A brief was filed Monday, saying that the federal appeals court was inaccurate in ruling that the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority to grant the Atlantic Coast Pipeline rights-of-way through forestland beneath the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

“They have to decided whether they hear it or not, if they decided they’ll hear it then we’ll follow up again and we’ll write another brief. This time hopefully with even more states, said Morrisey. “Sixteen states is a pretty good statement and I think of in light of what’s happening today we are very pleased with that, but we have to make sure now that we wait for supreme court and they’ll probably make a decision probably this fall.”

Other states joining the West Virginia-led brief are Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.