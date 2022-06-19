WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – MCE Shock Repair hosted a Benefit ATV Ride for the South Harrison High School football team between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on June 18 at the West Milford Community Building.

Once registered, riders could leave to go on the four to five hour ride through Harrison, Doddridge and Lewis counties. The last riders were sent out by 11 a.m., but when riders returned, there was food and prizes for the many raffle drawings.

Matt Evans, organizer of the benefit event, mentioned that these ATV rides are very popular right now and are fun for families to do together.

Riders getting registered and buying raffle tickets (WBOY Image)

Fees to ride were $20 for the driver and machine, and $10 per person riding with the driver. Raffle tickets were a dollar a piece.

Rules of the road and ride costs (WBOY Image)

This benefit ride idea was started up by Evans last year when a South Harrison alumni in the community had gotten cancer. They were struggling with medical bills, so Evans started up the idea and this year, the football team happened to reach out for support. There were many donations from dealerships for side by sides, as well as donations by individuals wanting to get involved.

Organizing this benefit ride was easy for Matt Evans to do because he’s an alumni, and they have alumni throughout the community involved to help out. He is also a business owner, which helped him start the ride up.

When asked how it felt to see all the people come out to support the team, Evans said, “well, anybody that’s with South Harrison, they have hawk pride. It makes me feel real good to see all these people come out and support this school. You know, our numbers have been down at South Harrison for the last few years, and we as a community are trying to help to make it better for the school and for the coaches and everybody involved.”

The funds that were made from Saturday’s benefit ride will go towards the football team’s new practice gear, uniforms, shoulder pads, and helmets. Uniforms are usually bought every four to five years, and it is time for an upgrade. Brett Hathaway, the head coach, wants his team to be equipped with the best.

“It’s great, you know, it really is, we have a great fanbase, you know every home game, you know, we get a good support. And just to see them out here, when it’s not necessarily football season, still showing their support, you know, it’s really great to see,” said Hathaway

Hathaway said he is very grateful to Evans for organizing the ride to support the football team this year. Last year was his first year coaching, in which he struggled to find fundraising ideas. This year, he has a couple of things in mind.

The next event taking place to support the team will be a Golf Tournament at Bell Meadows Golf Course around 1 p.m. on June 25.