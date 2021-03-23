Audiologists warn of link between diabetes and hearing loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- March 23 is Diabetes Alert Day, which encourages Americans to take a look at whether or not they could be at risk of diabetes, just like more than 34 million others in the country.

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes often cause other health problems-including hearing loss. Audiologists advise those who are diabetic or pre-diabetic to be proactive when it comes to their hearing and get regular screenings to make sure everything is normal.

“We know that patients with diabetes have about a 30% higher risk of hearing loss than the average patient, so we want to make sure that everybody is aware that they should be getting a hearing test just like they get other things checked when they have diabetes,” said Dr. Melissa Rose with Nardelli Audiology in Bridgeport.

Nardelli Audiology offers free screenings to diabetic patients through the end of march if they call to make an appointment. The office can be reached at 304-931-4089.