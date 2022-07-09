BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Aurora Flight Sciences expanded their stream clean up this year from their facility in Virginia to include their Bridgeport location.

Volunteers gathered on July 9 at the Bridgeport City Park in hopes to fish out some tires and clean trash from the stream. The event was intended to clean the local environment, but also to make the area look better.

“We are running our first voluntary activity for community affairs, and we’re cleaning up Simpson Creek, or at least a section of it. We want to be a good corporate citizen in the area we do business in and manufacture out of, and we thought this would be a good event,” said Dennis Klingensmith, Aurora Flight Sciences’ Health, Safety and Environmental Affairs Specialist.

Klingensmith organized the inaugural event with coworker Hayden Chadwell, Aurora Flight Sciences’ Health, Safety and Environmental Affairs Specialist.

“We want to get that community involvement, and you know let people know who Aurora is and get to know our company, yeah and part of our environmental program to clean up. Just looking to go around the city park, get into the stream, pull out, you know some tires, there’s some trash laying around, so just, you know spruce up our community a little bit,” said Chadwell.

Aurora officials said that this is the first inaugural stream clean up for their Bridgeport location, and they plan to continue it annually.