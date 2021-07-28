Authentic Peruvian restaurant holds ribbon cutting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Miskycha Restaurant, in Bridgeport, held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Along with serving authentic Peruvian cuisine, Miskycha is also a smoothie and juice bar.

Peru is known for its herbs and spices; exotic fresh fruit and many varieties of dishes. The owners are Jerry Robinson and his wife Zully Mendoza Robinson, who is a native of Peru.

Miskycha was located inside the Meadowbrook Mall but closed in 2019 to begin work for their new project. They are now located at 139 Conference Center Way — the same plaza as Mia Margherita.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Miskycha, you can visit their Facebook page.

