Authentic Peruvian restaurant holds ribbon cutting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Miskycha Restaurant, in Bridgeport, held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Along with serving authentic Peruvian cuisine, Miskycha is also a smoothie and juice bar.

Peru is known for its herbs and spices; exotic fresh fruit and many varieties of dishes. The owners are Jerry Robinson and his wife Zully Mendoza Robinson, who is a native of Peru.



Miskycha in Bridgeport

Miskycha was located inside the Meadowbrook Mall but closed in 2019 to begin work for their new project. They are now located at 139 Conference Center Way — the same plaza as Mia Margherita.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Miskycha, you can visit their Facebook page.