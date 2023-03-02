CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Author Deborah Ann Martin, who has been diagnosed with stage four Uterine Leiomyosarcoma Cancer, is using her passion for storytelling to raise awareness by speaking in public.

Martin hosted a writing workshop through the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library on Thursday where she also shared her personal cancer story. Martin said she went misdiagnosed with fibroids and she wants to see women getting better healthcare treatments so that misdiagnoses are lower in the future. She said that there is little research or studies on those diagnosed with Uterine Leiomyosarcoma Cancer and the survival rate after diagnosis is approximately five years.

“So, what we are trying to do is get the awareness out there, and also once somebody is stage four, we are also trying to get awareness because it is not researched enough like it should, then get those tumors genetically tested, and get yourself genetically tested,” Martin said. “Because if you get yourself genetically tested then you have other treatment options from all these other cancers.”

She said that she got cancer for a reason and that she is not going to sit at home and complain. She wants to enjoy life to the fullest and she realized that she has goals still to check off her list of accomplishments.

Martin’s next publication is going to be a children’s book explaining a man’s journey through Leiomyosarcoma Cancer and how it is explained to his son.

“To put things in a way that kids and people can do, writing is very important because that is something, there are books from the 1800s, there’s scrolls, writing lasts forever. And when I go I kind of want a part of me still left here,” Martin said. “I don’t want to sit there and think I went through all these bad things in my lifetime and not, there is a purpose for it, and I don’t want all that knowledge to go away with me. So, I want to encourage people to write so then that way they can express themselves to get that picture out to people.”

Martin has also started a website called Surviving Life Lessons where people can blog about their lessons in life. She created the website for people who want to help others.