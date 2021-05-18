UPDATE: Possible bomb threat at Clarksburg Sam’s Club showed ‘no indication of anything credible’

UPDATE (5/18/2021 2:45 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A possible bomb threat to the Sam’s Club in Clarksburg has shown “no indication of anything credible.”

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, on Monday, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a call of a possible bomb threat.

Prior to officers’ arrival, the management of Sam’s Club had evacuated the building, as per procedure, Kiddy said.

Once on scene, the ATF and FBI were contacted, and a bomb-sniffing dog with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office performed a sweep of the building, according to Kiddy.

As a result of the sweep, the presence of an explosive or other dangerous device was never confirmed, Kiddy said.

The Clarksburg Police Department is performing an investigation into the incident and reviewing footage and statements from the incident. The majority of the information was reviewed Monday evening, and, so far, “There has been no indication of anything credible,” Kiddy said.

ORIGINAL (5/17/2021 10:21 p.m.):

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. – On Monday, Clarksburg law enforcement responded to Sam’s Club.

Clarksburg Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the store on Emily Drive in Clarksburg after 7:00 p.m. However, the nature of the call had not officially been released by law enforcement as of Monday night.

Customers, alongside employees, inside Sam’s Club were evacuated from the store.

At this time, law enforcement has not released any other information.

