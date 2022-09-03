CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Authors Forum was held at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on Sept. 3.

The forum was held upstairs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with 6 authors speaking. Four of the authors were at the library, and 2 of the authors were participating through Zoom. Authors were invited to come and speak about their work if they are of Italian descent, or their work has something to do with Italy.

“We have a big festival going on out there and to me, and I’m sure to many, the arts, the Italian arts, are an important role. I’m a writer, I have six children’s books, and one adult book, so it’s just right up my alley to get other authors to come and talk too,” said Diana Pishner-Walker, author.

Pishner-Walker featured her books at the Authors Forum, along with others like Barbara Barcellona Smith, who wrote the book titled “Let’s Eat Snails!”, which she said is a bit of an autobiography.