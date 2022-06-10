CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Rowan’s Cry held a rummage and bake sale on June 10 and 11 to raise money and awareness for Shaken Baby Syndrome and Child Abuse Awareness and Advocacy.

Rowan’s Cry is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in memory of Rowan Cooper Seech, who passed away at six weeks old from injuries resulting from Shaken Baby Syndrome.

This sale was organized by Rowan’s grandparents, Tiffany and Clarissa Wine. It began at 8 a.m. and went until 4 p.m. on both days and was held on Gould Avenue in Clarksburg.

A table was set up with a huge board of pictures featuring Rowan Seech and his family members. The table had a ton of pamphlets on Shaken Baby Syndrome, Child Abuse Awareness Advocacy, The Period of PURPLE Crying and the impacts of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Clarissa Wine was handing out the Period of PURPLE Crying pamphlets that show the normal signs of babies crying, ways to soothe them and important action steps. PURPLE stands for: Peak of crying, Unexpected, Resists soothing, Pain-like face, Long-lasting, Evening. Also “Period,” meaning that the crying has a beginning and an end.

Barbara Tiano looking over her baked goods (WBOY Image)

A neighbor of the Wines, Barbara Tiano, is a 91-year-old lady who offered to make baked goods for the sale. Tiano stayed up the past couple of nights until 2 a.m. to make sure she had a variety of goods for those who would come to buy. All of her proceeds will also go to the important causes.

There were a variety of items at the sale, some in which you could make your best dollar offer, others that were only a dollar, and a few items that had prices.

Bags of all kinds

Baby and adult clothes

Shoes

Board games

Movies

Books

Kitchen appliances

Golf club sets

Prices for items (WBOY Image)

“Any type of donation is wonderful, and it’s so appreciated,” Wine said. “Um, even if we have someone come out and just giving us a dollar, I mean, it brings tears to our eyes. But in order for us to feel good, we have to do good. And we wanna, you know, help as many people as we can, and, you know, any money coming in will just be able to spread that awareness. And hope, you know, hope for the best that people can learn.”

Rowan’s Cry is planning to hold more benefit events in the future. To stay up-to-date on when these events will be happening, you can find more information here.