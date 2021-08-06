Babe and Honey Artisan Market opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new all women’s created business held its ribbon-cutting today in downtown Bridgeport.

Babe and Honey Artisan Market is made up of around 20 different women and their handmade products, including soap, shirts, candles, cookies and more.

Earrings being sold at the Babe and Honey Artisan Market

The owner said her grandmother had a similar store in the 1970s, and she wanted to carry on the tradition.

She also said that she’s thankful for the community support.

“It is amazing. The community, Bridgeport in general, they have been wonderful. They have been so welcoming. Everyone has come to meet us. Everyone that walks in is like ‘oh, it’s all women. You’re all women.’ Yep, we’re all women in here, a little girl gang,” said Casey Gorby, owner of Babe and Honey.

Babe and Honey Artisan Market is located at 103 West Main Street and will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.